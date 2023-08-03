Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Blind teacher and student overcome odds to clear Odisha Civil Services Examination

Hailing from Padanpur village in Keonjhar district, Bhagirathi cleared the OCS exam in his second attempt.

Published: 03rd August 2023 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Exams; letters; complaints

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Both Bhagirathi Bal and Sweta Panigrahi were born blind but they did not let it come in the way of their dream of getting into the administrative services. The Odisha Civil Services Examination-2021, the results of which were announced by Odisha Public Service Commission on Monday, saw Bhagirathi secure the 340th rank and Sweta 382. Hailing from Padanpur village in Keonjhar district, Bhagirathi cleared the OCS exam on his second attempt.

While his parents Kalandi and Basanti Bal are farmers, Bhagirathi currently works as a special educator in Delhi. In fact, he has been a teacher since 2015 after completing a diploma in special education. “I was inspired to get into administrative services by seeing IAS and OAS officers who used to visit my village. Since the financial condition at my home was not good, I decided to become financially stable first and then prepare for civil services,” said Bhagirathi, who worked as a shikya sahayak in a state government-run school and also as a primary teacher in Kendriya Vidyalaya at Keonjhar before shifting to Delhi to work as a special educator. He wants to appear for the UPSC examination too. His younger siblings Ranjit Bal and Sanjit Bal are also blind and they too want to prepare for civil services.

For Sweta, this was her third attempt at the OCS exam. Her previous attempts were in 2019 and 2020. And on all three occasions, she opted for self-preparation. Daughter of Narendra and Chinmayee Panigrahi of Bhubaneswar, she is currently pursuing her PhD in the field of gender equality at Ramadevi University. “Self-preparation was difficult but my determination to clear the exam was stronger. These days, everything is available on the internet,” said Sweta, who completed her PG from Utkal University. She referred to two to three websites that give out content on UPSC preparations and made notes for the OCS exam.  Both 29-year-old Bhagirathi and 26-year-old Sweta are students of political science.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Civil Services Examination
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp