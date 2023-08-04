Meeting with CM, LWE discussion on Amit Shah’s agenda

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah will arrive on an official two-day visit to the state beginning Friday. Shah’s sudden visit to Odisha assumes significance as he is coming a day after the BJD announced its support to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 to replace the Delhi Ordinance Bill and oppose the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government over Manipur violence.

Shah will arrive here in a special aircraft of the Indian Air Force at around 10.40 pm on July 4 and proceed to Raj Bhawan for night halt, sources in the state BJP said. The Union Home Minister is scheduled to inaugurate a Bharatmala project of the National Highways Authority of India at Lok Seva Bhawan. This will be followed by a review meeting on Left Wing extremism (LWE) and disaster management with the state government.

The police will likely discuss the challenges they are facing to tackle the Naxals and they will also request for continuous support and assistance from the Centre. Currently, 10 districts in the state are under the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) scheme.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will attend the two programmes which have been scheduled from 11 am to 12 noon. Sources said a one-to-one meeting between Shah and the chief minister at the state secretariat is also on the cards. However, there is no official conformation from either side on it.

After the official business, Shah will proceed to the state BJP headquarters at around 1.20 pm where he will have lunch followed by a meeting with state office-bearers of the party. Since he is scheduled to fly back to Delhi at 6 pm, it is expected the meeting with state BJP leaders will be a lengthy one. However, BJP leaders are tight-lipped over the meeting with Shah.

“We have absolutely no idea about the party meeting as everything was kept a secret till the last moment. Most of us came to know about his Odisha visit this morning,” said a party functionary. Earlier, Shah had cancelled two of his visits to Odisha-one in March due to his engagements for Karnataka Assembly election and the second time in June when cyclone Biporjoy hit Gujarat.

