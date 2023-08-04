Odisha government to develop rural industrial parks in 80 blocks

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government is all set to set up rural industrial parks to provide working space with basic infrastructure to women entrepreneurs on processing and value addition of their products.

After a successful experiment in Borigumma block of Koraput district, the Panchayatiraj and Drinking Water department in coordination with Mission Shakti has decided to develop the parks in 80 blocks in two phases.

The model park developed at Jujhari, about five km from Borigumma block headquarters, has around 30 units, all owned by women entrepreneurs, in eight categories, including hatchery, foods and spices, foot ware, paper cups and plates, bricks and pavers.

Principal secretary of Panchayatiraj department Sushil Kumar Lohani said rural industrial park is a novel concept under which land and resources will be converged to support the producers' groups and transform them into small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

"The park will be set up in 35 blocks in the first phase and 45 in the second phase. It will have infrastructure like warehouses, processing plants and packaging facilities to support the production and marketing of products. The government is keen on developing these parks at the earliest as the one set up at Borigumma has been successful," Lohani said.

Initially, units on dal processing, oil extraction, construction of bricks and pavers, solar panel assemble, beauty parlour, food processing, dairy and poultry products, floriculture and plant nursery besides high value crop under integrated farming cluster will be promoted. The products will have to pass quality parameters as per the ORMAS specifications.

Secretary of Mission Shakti department Sujata R Karthikeyan said the rural industrial park will be a change-maker transforming the SHGs into successful entrepreneurs.

"With an integrated approach the government wants to provide livelihood activities and turn job seekers into job creators with an end-to-end solution. The rural park will be a catalyst in converting the SHGs into SMEs," she said.

The government has already started orientation of chief development officers of zilla parishads and BDOs for developing the parks in convergence with other departments and ORMAS.

"The agency will aid in marketing activities like packaging, branding, proper sealing, outlets and online marketing and shopping mall and promotion to create awareness and attract customers," said ORMAS CEO Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar.

