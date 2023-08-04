Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Revenue income up by 8 per cent till July in Odisha

This was informed to the all-secretary meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena at the state secretariat on Thursday.

Published: 04th August 2023 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2023 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

money

Image used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The state government registered a growth of over eight per cent in revenue income during the first four months of the current fiscal till July-end as compared to the same period last year.
Expenditure of the budgetary provision during this period was nearly five per cent more than the corresponding period last fiscal. 

This was informed to the all-secretary meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena at the state secretariat on Thursday. Expenditure in infrastructure, energy and Mission Shakti sectors was impressive.
Principal secretary Finance Vishal Deb informed that the revenue income of the state was 20.68 per cent of the target by the end of July as against 12.28 per cent last year. The budget expenditure in the last four months was 20.97 per cent of the target expenditure of 30 per cent. The fund utilisation during the same period last was 16.43 per cent.

Emphasising on timely utilisation of funds allocated to different department, the chief secretary advised the secretaries to ensure that the special central assistance for capital expenditure is properly utilised and utilisation certificates are submitted to the Centre in time. Jena asked the authorities concerned (drawing and disbursing officers) to finalise and sanction the final pension of government employees taking retirement. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Revenue income
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp