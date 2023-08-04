Revenue income up by 8 per cent till July in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government registered a growth of over eight per cent in revenue income during the first four months of the current fiscal till July-end as compared to the same period last year.

Expenditure of the budgetary provision during this period was nearly five per cent more than the corresponding period last fiscal.

This was informed to the all-secretary meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena at the state secretariat on Thursday. Expenditure in infrastructure, energy and Mission Shakti sectors was impressive.

Principal secretary Finance Vishal Deb informed that the revenue income of the state was 20.68 per cent of the target by the end of July as against 12.28 per cent last year. The budget expenditure in the last four months was 20.97 per cent of the target expenditure of 30 per cent. The fund utilisation during the same period last was 16.43 per cent.

Emphasising on timely utilisation of funds allocated to different department, the chief secretary advised the secretaries to ensure that the special central assistance for capital expenditure is properly utilised and utilisation certificates are submitted to the Centre in time. Jena asked the authorities concerned (drawing and disbursing officers) to finalise and sanction the final pension of government employees taking retirement.

