Bhubaneswar is also Odisha’s ‘dengue capital’

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Facing an unrelenting surge in cases, Bhubaneswar has turned into the ‘dengue capital’ of the state. The city accounts for around 65 per cent of dengue cases in the state and nearly 90 per cent in Khurda district. Of a total of 1,154 cases reported in the state till August 3, 748 have been detected in Bhubaneswar region alone.

As per the latest report, at least 44 cases were reported from 25 different places in the capital city on August 3. While the civic body appears to have failed in addressing the waste dumping menace, a major contributor to growing number of mosquito breeding grounds in residential localities, fresh rains have worsened the situation.

Sources said Nayapalli with 78 cases so far is the worst dengue affected place in the city, followed by Acharya Vihar at 70, Baramunda and Jayadev Vihar at 38, Saheed Nagar and Unit IX at 34, Unit-VI at 29 and CRP at 20. While at least 15 places have been found to be highly infected areas in the city, sources in the health department said situation may aggravate further if immediate interventions are not put in place. Health officials said the spurt in dengue cases in the capital has also resulted in spike in the overall infection tally.

There has been around 13 per cent rise in the infection count across the state, as the tally which stood at 1,154 till August 3 this year, was 1,019 during the corresponding period of the previous year.With the situation getting out of control, BMC on Saturday sought community participation in dealing with the situation that has gone out of control in the recent days.

“Community participation is extremely important as government alone cannot contain spread of the vector-borne disease,” said mayor Sulochana Das. BMC officials informed the ‘Ghara Ghara Samparka’ drive was also intensified on the day as fresh dengue cases were reported from many localities.

Teams have been formed to create door-to-door awareness in the city.

