Agencies in Bhubaneswar to submit action plan to curb pollution of drains and Gangua canal 

Officials said four Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) at Rokat, Meherpali, Basuaghai and Kochilaput are expected to check water pollution of the natural drains and Gangua nullah to some level.

Published: 08th August 2023 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Gangua canal 

Waste from a commercial unit dumped in Gangua canal at Lewis Road near Gangotri Nagar I EXPRESS

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the dumping of waste and release of untreated water in stormwater channels, Gangua nullah turning the waterlogging hotspot and pollution in Daya River getting worse in the capital city, the state government has asked all agencies concerned to submit their action plans to deal with the crisis at the earliest. 

The source said all concerned agencies including BMC, BDA, IDCO, Watco and OWSSB will submit their plan of action in this regard in a couple of days. After that, the issues will be deliberated in a meeting to be chaired by the Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department secretary for their implementation. 

According to sources, the BDA vice-chairman and chairperson of the task force formed to check pollution in Daya River Balwant Singh, during previous meetings, had emphasised improvement in the management of industrial waste, sewerage and plastic and bio-medical wastes that are currently being disposed to the natural storm water channels directly in and around the city leading to pollution of Gangua nullah which in turn pollutes Daya river.

In the last meeting held in the second week of July, sources said, agencies have been asked to work out plans for the treatment of drain water, rejuvenation of water bodies and improvement of sewerage connections to households in both slum and non-slum areas. 

Officials said four Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) at Rokat, Meherpali, Basuaghai and Kochilaput are expected to check water pollution of the natural drains and Gangua nullah to some level. The project undertaken by the Housing and Urban Development Department for the development of lake zone - I and lake zone - III on drainage Channel no 10 will also be helpful in checking pollution of the stormwater channel. 
Steps will also be taken to prevent the release of industrial waste and biomedical waste to drains for which BMC has asked to work out a plan in coordination with CDMO Khurda and IDCO. 

