Cricket ball-sized tumour removed by Sum Ultimate Medicare doctors in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A skull base tumour, equal to the size of a cricket ball, was successfully removed from the head of a 15-year-old boy through minimally invasive surgery by the doctors of Sum Ultimate Medicare recently.

Sudam Kishku of Mayurbhanj district was experiencing gradual facial swelling and pain in his left eye for nearly six years. It progressively became a large lump close to the eye worrying his family members.

Later a thorough examination of the boy and relevant radiological investigations at Sum Ultimate Medicare revealed the existence of a 7 cm tumour involving the left supra and infratemporal fossa. Senior consultant and head of the Department of ENT and Skull Base Surgery Dr Radhamadhab Sahu, who treated Kishku, said the location of the large tumour involving the base of the skull presented a difficult proposition.

“As it was difficult to remove the tumour completely and take care of cosmesis of the face at the same time, we opted for endoscope-assisted minimal invasive surgery adopting the trans-zygomatic approach to remove the tumour completely which lasted for two hours,” said Dr Sahu.

