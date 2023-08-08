Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Enrol young voters in educational campuses: CEO

The students can also apply for enrolment through Voter Helpline application and participate in the activities of the electoral literacy clubs functioning in the higher education institutes.  

Published: 08th August 2023 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

VOTERS, VOTE, VOTING

Image used for representationl purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to increase the enrolment of prospective voters through educational institutions, the chief electoral officer (CEO) on Monday asked the Higher Education department to undertake special drives for the enrolment of eligible voters immediately after the admissions.

CEO Nikunja Bihari Dhal in a letter to Higher Education Secretary Arvind Agarwal asked the department authorities to conduct special drives in colleges and universities through NSS members and enrol new voters in the institutions.

Stating that the enrolment of young voters in Odisha is not up to the mark as compared to the other segment of voters, Dhal said enrolment of young voters is important for an inclusive election process.
According to the amendment in the RP Act, 1950, the voters’ registration is done on four dates - January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 instead of the previous practice of enrolling voters who are turning 18 years, on January 1 every year. 

“In this aspect, it is requested to instruct the higher educational institutions for taking up special drives for enrolment of eligible voters during and immediately after the ongoing admission process,” he said.
The students can also apply for enrolment through the Voter Helpline application and participate in the activities of the electoral literacy clubs functioning in the higher education institutes.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nikunja Bihari Dhal Arvind Agarwal young voters
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp