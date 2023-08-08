Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Food vendors duped by fake CMC officials

CMC food safety officer Pratikshya Das Mohapatra said the application, registration certificate or licence for food outlets be obtained online. 

Published: 08th August 2023 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

money fraud

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Food business operators of Cuttack City are being duped by frauds posing as officials of Cuttack Municipal Corporation's (CMC’s) food safety wing. The modus operandi of fraud involves asking the FBOs for food licences and taking money for issuing one. They even issue handwritten receipts to the FBOs before taking them away. 

Five days back, three persons visited a broiler chicken shop at Jobra. They identified themselves as food safety officials and asked the shop owner to produce the mandatory licence. When the owner said he did not have the licence, the fake officials threatened to seal the shop and impose a fine. 

They then took `3,500 for issuing the licence. They also issued a handwritten receipt to the owner. Later, when the officials of the civic body’s food safety wing went to check the chicken counter, the owner showed them the receipt which was confirmed as fake.

The vendor then approached the city health officer who asked him to identify the frauds. CMC has five food safety mitras whose duty involves asking the FBOs to apply for necessary documents if they do not have any. 

CMC food safety officer Pratikshya Das Mohapatra said the application, registration certificate or licence for food outlets be obtained online. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Food business operators of Cuttack City fake CMC officials
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp