Food vendors duped by fake CMC officials

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Food business operators of Cuttack City are being duped by frauds posing as officials of Cuttack Municipal Corporation's (CMC’s) food safety wing. The modus operandi of fraud involves asking the FBOs for food licences and taking money for issuing one. They even issue handwritten receipts to the FBOs before taking them away.

Five days back, three persons visited a broiler chicken shop at Jobra. They identified themselves as food safety officials and asked the shop owner to produce the mandatory licence. When the owner said he did not have the licence, the fake officials threatened to seal the shop and impose a fine.

They then took `3,500 for issuing the licence. They also issued a handwritten receipt to the owner. Later, when the officials of the civic body’s food safety wing went to check the chicken counter, the owner showed them the receipt which was confirmed as fake.

The vendor then approached the city health officer who asked him to identify the frauds. CMC has five food safety mitras whose duty involves asking the FBOs to apply for necessary documents if they do not have any.

CMC food safety officer Pratikshya Das Mohapatra said the application, registration certificate or licence for food outlets be obtained online.

