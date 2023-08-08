Open slaughtering on rise as BMC sits on meat market plan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Open slaughtering continues unabated in the capital city in violation of norms as Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has failed to provide abattoirs and wet markets even after making such promises for the same to meat traders for years.

Around 350 traders registered under Bhubaneswar Non-Veg Traders Federation (mutton wing) are selling meat at different places in all 67 wards. Though they have been doing their business for decades, the civic body has not been able to facilitate the required number of slaughterhouses and meat markets to do business in an organised manner.

The traders have been demanding at least one modern meat market with a slaughterhouse in every ward but the BMC so far has been able to construct only two such markets - one at Ghatikia and the other at Unit-IV. Though the Ghatikia market built with proper planning has a slaughterhouse, the one set up at Unit-IV, the city’s biggest meat market, doesn’t have a slaughterhouse, alleged members of the Federation.

They also alleged that while there are 23 meat traders in Unit-IV, the complex only has around 17 shops. “Odisha is the fifth state in the country in terms of meat consumption and a large percentage of people in Bhubaneswar also prefer non-veg food. Still, the smart city lacks a modern and hygienic meat market,” said the president of the All Odisha Non-Veg Traders Federation (AONTF) Shaikh Muntaqeem Buksh.

Buksh said in December last year, BMC had promised that each ward in the state capital will have a non-veg market. Though eight months have passed, the plan is yet to be executed, he rued.

Federation members pointed out that the eviction drive of BMC against the meat and non-veg traders to check open slaughtering has failed due to the civic body’s failure in rehabilitating them to the proper location. The members on Monday raised these issues before Minister Ashok Chandra Panda, mayor Sulochana Das and local MLAs.

“The minister has assured steps for the establishment of a modern non-veg market near Cosmopolis. More such markets are needed,” said a member of the Bhubaneswar non-veg traders federation.

