Team Samal to revamp district BJP units by August-end in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After Union Minister Amit Shah cleared the air on the much-touted ‘friendly relationship’ with the ruling BJD to the state BJP leaders, the new team of Manmohan Samal has got down to business to complete the organisational restructuring of district units by the end of this month.

National BJP general secretary and Odisha in-charge Sunil Bansal who held several rounds of discussions with the state functionaries and presidents of different wings of the party here in the last two days have made it clear no organisational changes will be entertained after August.

Though Samal wanted a complete revamp of the district units, it will not be easy for him to accomplish the task due to some internal compulsions. As many as 22 out of 36 organisational districts of the party are non-functional for the last four years or more.

“Samal is ready with a list of names for the post of district president but he does not want to impose his wish on the districts. There are now two options before him. Either he will have to leave it to each organisational district to select the president or a decision will be taken at the state level in consultation with MLAs, MPs and active members of the party at the district level,” sources in the party said.

Citing the example of Khurda and Cuttack, sources said, party activities in the two districts are not visible despite their close proximity to the state capital. On the other hand, the Bhubaneswar City and Cuttack Sadar units of the party are significantly active. Similarly, the party has gone into sleep mode in almost all western Odisha districts from where it has the maximum number of MPs and MLAs.

“The chances of major revamp of district units are less as there is no time. It would not be wise to reshuffle the district units before elections. It may prove counterproductive. The best thing will be to give a district-wise target and the district presidents should be told in no uncertain terms that their continuation depends on the outcome,” said sources in the party.

