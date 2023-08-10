Home Cities Bhubaneswar

5T secretary reviews projects in Cuttack district, stresses women’s empowerment

The 5T secretary interacted with Mission Shakti groups in Cuttack and assured them of support from the government for their activities.

Secretary to Odisha CM (5T) VK Pandian

 5T secretary VK Pandian. (File photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: 5T secretary VK Pandian on Wednesday visited Maa Charchika Temple in Banki, Paramahansanath Shiva Temple at Paramahansa in Cuttack and Madhabananda Jew Temple in Niali where he interacted with sevayats, trustees and the general public regarding development of the shrines for offering better amenities to devotees. 

Pandian, on day two of his visit to the district, took suggestions on various aspects of the transformation of the temples and related pilgrim/tourist amenities and directed the administration to prepare a master plan for the development of the shrines. He also reviewed the progress of the ongoing mega and other piped water supply projects at a cost of Rs 621 crore at Banki, Dampada, Baranga, Tangi- Chaudwar, Salipur and Nischinta Koili blocks and instructed the of officials to ensure the ventures are completed in phases as per timeline starting March 2024. 

The 5T secretary then interacted with Mission Shakti groups in Cuttack and assured them of support from the government for their activities. He said women’s empowerment is a priority for Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and directed the collector to ensure that loan melas are organised at the panchayat level.

Pandian also attended public grievance redressal meetings at Banki, Salipur, Niali and Paramahansa. After hearing the grievances of the people, he assured to bring them to the notice of the chief minister. Sources said he conveyed to the district administration the direction of the chief minister to ensure the redressal of public grievances promptly. 

Later, the 5T secretary visited the Millet Shakti Cafe at Barabati Palace here. He interacted with Mission Shakti members managing the cafe and appreciated their efforts in providing hygienic food at affordable rates to customers. Special secretary to chief minister, MR Vineel Krishna, RDC, Central Division, Suresh Dalei, IG Ashish Singh, collector Bhabani Sankar Chayani, DCP Pinaki Mishra, SP Cuttack and other district-level officials accompanied Pandian during his visit to the district.

