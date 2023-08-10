BJP party men glued to no-trust motion coverage, agitation plan falters

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state unit of BJP remains in a state of disarray even after Union Home Minister Amit Shah cleared the confusion about the party’s alleged ‘friendly relationship’ with the ruling BJD.

Even as uncertainty over the change of guard at the district unit of the party still prevails, the decision of the party to launch a week-long agitation across the state to protest massive corruption by the BJD government from August 9 (Kranti Divas) to 16 failed to take off as most of the leaders were glued to the television to watch the debate on no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

While the party’s state president Manmohan Samal is on a tour of the flood-affected areas of the Bhadrak district, none of the newly appointed functionaries of the party has any idea about the programme and its execution. “Clarity on the agitation will emerge after Samal returns to the state headquarters as I am not sure who has been assigned the job to execute and monitor the campaign,” said a senior functionary of the party.

Announcing the programme here on Tuesday, BJP state media chief Dilip Mallick said the party will stage agitation in all gram panchayats, notified area councils, municipalities and municipal corporations from August 9 to 16 to apprise people of the large-scale corruption in all levels of administration. After a meeting with Shah at the party office, Samal announced BJP will make corruption a major issue against the ruling BJD in the upcoming elections.

“I am not confident about the launch of the programme as the district units are not in a position to take up such a massive programme. Uncertain about their future, the district presidents are not keen to involve themselves in party programmes until it is clear whether they will continue or will be replaced,” said another leader of the party.

“Launch of an agitation programme against the state government and sustaining it for a long require huge manpower, funds and proper planning. There is no dearth of party workers but there is acute scarcity of funds,” sources said.

