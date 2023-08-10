Home Cities Bhubaneswar

KIIT polytechnic adjudged Odisha’s best by NABET

A total of 100 polytechnics participated in the ranking carried out for the first time in 2022 by NABET-QCI and State Council for Vocational Education and Training.  

Published: 10th August 2023 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2023 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

KIIT Polytechnic. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: KIIT Polytechnic has been ranked as the best polytechnic in Odisha among state and private-run polytechnics by the National Accreditation Board for Education and Training (NABET), a constituent Board of Quality Council of India (QCI).

The ranking results were declared on Tuesday by Minister of Skill Development & Technical Education Pritiranjan Gharai. KIIT Polytechnic secured the highest score of 581 and topped the ranking, which was based on seven parameters. This is the second time the institute has been ranked as the best polytechnic in the state.  

A total of 100 polytechnics participated in the ranking carried out for the first time in 2022 by NABET-QCI and State Council for Vocational Education and Training.  

The exercise came against the backdrop of the state government’s enhanced focus on improving the quality of technical institutes and identifying the best that adhere to quality teaching. KIIT founder Achyuta Samanta lauded the efforts of KIIT Polytechnic principal Tanmay Mohanty, teachers and staff.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Accreditation Board for Education and Training Quality Council of India KIIT Polytechnic education
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp