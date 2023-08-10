KIIT polytechnic adjudged Odisha’s best by NABET

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: KIIT Polytechnic has been ranked as the best polytechnic in Odisha among state and private-run polytechnics by the National Accreditation Board for Education and Training (NABET), a constituent Board of Quality Council of India (QCI).

The ranking results were declared on Tuesday by Minister of Skill Development & Technical Education Pritiranjan Gharai. KIIT Polytechnic secured the highest score of 581 and topped the ranking, which was based on seven parameters. This is the second time the institute has been ranked as the best polytechnic in the state.

A total of 100 polytechnics participated in the ranking carried out for the first time in 2022 by NABET-QCI and State Council for Vocational Education and Training.

The exercise came against the backdrop of the state government’s enhanced focus on improving the quality of technical institutes and identifying the best that adhere to quality teaching. KIIT founder Achyuta Samanta lauded the efforts of KIIT Polytechnic principal Tanmay Mohanty, teachers and staff.

