Odisha CM launches ‘Mo Jungle Jami Yojana’ for tribals

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched the ‘Mo Jungle Jami Yojana’ for indigenous people of the state to ensure individual and community rights over forest land for eligible beneficiaries.

Launching the scheme on International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, the chief minister said with the cooperation of all, the scheme will become a milestone for the development of tribals. The chief minister announced all welfare activities of the government will be linked to the scheme to create stability in the livelihoods of tribal people.

Stating the aim of the government is to ensure the benefits of the scheme reach all eligible beneficiaries, the chief minister said it will also help protect the forest ecosystem. Besides steps will be taken to reduce climate change as part of the scheme. Odisha is the front runner in the country in the implementation of the Forest Rights Act, he said adding so far 4.5 lakh tribal households have been given land rights over 6.7 lakh acre land. He said over 4000-gram sabhas have been given community rights over land. So far 53 unsurveyed forest villages have been notified as revenue villages and the process is on.

The chief minister said the state government is committed to the all-round development of tribals and the first decision of his government in 2000 was to give the right over collection of minor forest produce to gram panchayats. Stating that indigenous people share a symbiotic and cultural linkage with forest, land and nature, he said conservation and management of forest resources are a priority for his government.

ST and SC Minister Jagannath Saraka said the aim of the scheme is to recognise the rights of tribal people over the management of forest land. Development commissioner Anu Garg said one of the major achievements of the government is to give indigenous people the right over forest land. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Pramila Mallick, additional chief secretary in the Revenue department Satyabrata Sahu and senior officials were present.

BJP State government cheating tribals: BJP

BJP on Wednesday came down on the state government for cheating tribals of Odisha who constitute 23 per cent of the population of the state. Describing the launch of ‘Mo Jangal Jami Yojana’ by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik as yet another scheme to hoodwink the tribals, state BJP Scheduled Tribes Morcha president and MLA Nityanand Gond said lakhs of landless tribal families of the state are still waiting for record of rights for forest land given to them.

He said the Forest Rights Act came into effect in 2006. Still, a large number of tribal families and forest dwellers are still landless. In a Tribal Advisory Committee meeting held in 2012, the chief minister announced the state government will provide forest land to all landless tribal families by 2016. The promise remains unfulfilled.

On the state government’s claim that 53 forest villages have been declared as revenue villages, Gond said more than 500 such villages are yet to be surveyed and given revenue village status. He further said community rights given to 7,813 forest land titles is only five per cent of the total claims pending disposal.

