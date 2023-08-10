SeFeT-2023 at SOA varsity from today

BHUBANESWAR: The city will host the 3rd International Conference on Sustainable Energy and Future Electric Transportation (SeFeT-2023) from Thursday. The four-day conference is being organised by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) at SOA University.

General chair of SeFeT-2023 Prof Renu Sharma said the conference will provide a platform for engineers, researchers, scientists and academicians to present their work, share experiences and ideas in the realms of renewable energy, electric transportation, power electronics, electric drives, control techniques, smart grids, communication protocols, intelligent charging infrastructure and standards.

IEEE SeFeT will feature plenary sessions, technical paper presentations, industry sessions and awards among other sessions. The conference will be holding students and young professionals events for scholars and engineers apart from an industry session to provide the opportunity to learn about new technologies, Prof Sharma said.

A series of workshops, presentations and round table discussions have been planned as part of the IEEE smart village (ISV) concept.

BHUBANESWAR: The city will host the 3rd International Conference on Sustainable Energy and Future Electric Transportation (SeFeT-2023) from Thursday. The four-day conference is being organised by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) at SOA University. General chair of SeFeT-2023 Prof Renu Sharma said the conference will provide a platform for engineers, researchers, scientists and academicians to present their work, share experiences and ideas in the realms of renewable energy, electric transportation, power electronics, electric drives, control techniques, smart grids, communication protocols, intelligent charging infrastructure and standards. IEEE SeFeT will feature plenary sessions, technical paper presentations, industry sessions and awards among other sessions. The conference will be holding students and young professionals events for scholars and engineers apart from an industry session to provide the opportunity to learn about new technologies, Prof Sharma said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A series of workshops, presentations and round table discussions have been planned as part of the IEEE smart village (ISV) concept.