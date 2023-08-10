Home Cities Bhubaneswar

SeFeT-2023 at SOA varsity from today

Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers' SeFeT will feature plenary sessions, technical paper presentations, industry sessions and awards among other sessions.

Published: 10th August 2023 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2023 11:28 AM

SOA University. (File photo)

BHUBANESWAR: The city will host the 3rd International Conference on Sustainable Energy and Future Electric Transportation (SeFeT-2023) from Thursday. The four-day conference is being organised by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) at SOA University.

General chair of SeFeT-2023 Prof Renu Sharma said the conference will provide a platform for engineers, researchers, scientists and academicians to present their work, share experiences and ideas in the realms of renewable energy, electric transportation, power electronics, electric drives, control techniques, smart grids, communication protocols, intelligent charging infrastructure and standards.

IEEE SeFeT will feature plenary sessions, technical paper presentations, industry sessions and awards among other sessions. The conference will be holding students and young professionals events for scholars and engineers apart from an industry session to provide the opportunity to learn about new technologies, Prof Sharma said.

A series of workshops, presentations and round table discussions have been planned as part of the IEEE smart village (ISV) concept. 

TAGS
education SOA universityInstitute of Electrical and Electronics EngineerSustainable Energy and Future Electric Transportation SeFeT-2023
