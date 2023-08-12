12-yr-old’s decomposed body found, murder suspected

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Detection of a minor girl’s decomposed body in Nandan Vihar Housing Board Colony of the city, on Friday, has prompted the police to investigate murder angle in the case. Infocity police, which is probing the incident, did not rule out sexual assault as the victim’s undergarments were found missing. Aged around 12, the victim was wearing a salwar but her innerwear was missing which suggested that she might have been sexually assaulted and murdered.

Police said it was difficult to ascertain if the girl had sustained any injury as her body was in a decomposed state.The victim was lying between two rows of houses where waste water pipes have been installed in Nandan Vihar Colony. Locals became suspicious after foul smell emanated from the area. On being informed, Infocity police rushed to the spot, recovered the body and sent it for postmortem.

While her identity is yet to be ascertained, police sources said, no missing complaint was filed in Infocity and nearby Nandankanan, Chandrasekharpur, Chandaka and Mancheswar police stations in the last few days.“A case of unnatural death has been registered. More details will emerge after receiving the postmortem report,” said an officer of Infocity police station. Foul play and sexual assault are not being ruled out. Investigation is underway from all angles, he said.

