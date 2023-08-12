BMC to deploy drones for MLO spray as dengue cases breach 1,000 mark

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With dengue case load breaching 1,000 mark in the state capital, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to re-introduce its drone spray drive to destroy mosquito breeding sources in inaccessible pockets of different wards of the city.

Mayor Sulochana Das told mediapersons on Friday the aerial mosquito larvicidal oil (MLO) spray drive will start soon to contain spread of the vector-borne disease in the city. BMC officials said the drive is expected to be started from next week onwards.

The state capital that had reported 993 cases till August 9, reported another two dozen cases on August 10 pushing the dengue tally to 1,000, an official from the Health and Family Welfare department said.

He further said Nayapalli with 97 cases, Acharya Vihar with 94 cases and Jayadev Vihar with 60 cases are the major dengue hotspots in the city. At least 10 other places including Satya Nagar, Unit-IX, Baramunda and Unit-VI have also reported cases in the range of 10 to 50 so far this season.

With all the 67 wards are in the grip of dengue crisis post-monsoon, the civic body, struggling to check spread of the infection, has already announced to impose Rs 1,000 fine against households found having mosquito breeding grounds on their premises.

As per the order the fine amount will be Rs 5,000 for commercial establishments. Random checking of households for the purpose is expected to start from August 15.However, as the measures are proving to be inadequate, the civic body has decided to re-introduce the MLO spray plan.

