Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BMC to deploy drones for MLO spray as dengue cases breach 1,000 mark

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has decided to re-introduce its drone spray drive to destroy mosquito breeding sources in inaccessible pockets of different wards of the city.

Published: 12th August 2023 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2023 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Dengue

For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With dengue case load breaching 1,000 mark in the state capital, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to re-introduce its drone spray drive to destroy mosquito breeding sources in inaccessible pockets of different wards of the city.

Mayor Sulochana Das told mediapersons on Friday the aerial mosquito larvicidal oil (MLO) spray drive will start soon to contain spread of the vector-borne disease in the city.  BMC officials said the drive is expected to be started from next week onwards.

The state capital that had reported 993 cases till August 9, reported another two dozen cases on August 10 pushing the dengue tally to 1,000, an official from the Health and Family Welfare department said.

He further said Nayapalli with 97 cases, Acharya Vihar with 94 cases and Jayadev Vihar with 60 cases are the major dengue hotspots in the city. At least 10 other places including Satya Nagar, Unit-IX, Baramunda and Unit-VI have also reported cases in the range of 10 to 50 so far this season.  

With all the 67 wards are in the grip of dengue crisis post-monsoon, the civic body, struggling to check spread of the infection, has already announced to impose Rs 1,000 fine against households found having mosquito breeding grounds on their premises.

As per the order the fine amount will be Rs 5,000 for commercial establishments. Random checking of households for the purpose is expected to start from August 15.However, as the measures are proving to be inadequate, the civic body has decided to re-introduce the MLO spray plan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Dengue
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp