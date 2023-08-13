Miscreants hack middle-aged man near Bhubaneswar railway station

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Unidentified miscreants allegedly hacked a middle-aged man near the busy Master Canteen square in broad daylight, leaving him critically injured, here on Saturday. The victim, Manoj Goud, suffered deep injuries on his chest and leg. He was rushed to Capital Hospital before being shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Goud told the police that he was chased and attacked by some miscreants. He, however, failed to name or provide the identity of any of the attacker when police visited him in the hospital. While police expressed ignorance about how the incident took place, no complaint was registered with regard to the matter.

In fact, police said Gouda’s injuries may have been self-inflicted as he was reportedly under the influence of alcohol. He will be able to share some information after he sobers up. At the same time, the cops said the injury on his leg did not appear self-inflicted and the victim was possibly attacked by some miscreants.

“Goud said he was attacked but did not mention names of the attackers. We contacted his wife but she is yet to lodge a complaint,” said an officer of Capital Police station.

The victim’s injuries were, however, serious in nature. Police sources said he will have to undergo plastic surgery on his right leg in SCB. The photos of an injured Goud went viral after the incident as it took place barely a few hundred metres away from Government Railway Police and Kharvel Nagar police stations.

