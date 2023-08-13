Odisha police suspect sexual assault, probe suggests girl was destitute

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The minor girl whose decomposed body was found in the city may have been sexually assaulted before being murdered, police said here on Saturday. Infocity Police was able to identify the girl after her maternal uncle approached them on the day. The investigation suggested that the girl was destitute.

As per the initial investigation, the victim’s parents had separated since last several years and she stayed at a hostel in Jatni which is managed by an NGO. The NGO authorities later admitted her to a school in Sikharchandi area of the city but she did not attend the classes.

“The girl sometimes worked as a domestic help and received food and money for her work. Since she had no one to look out for her, we strongly suspect foul play. The victim may have been sexually assaulted,” police sources said.

The minor girl was possibly in the age bracket of 12 to 14 years. However, it is yet to be verified. The police will collect information from the school where she was enrolled. Meanwhile, police said a postmortem will be conducted on Sunday which will unravel the exact reason behind the death.

