Opera party, TV channel fined Rs 50K each for illegal advertisement by BMC

As per BMC’s announcement, Rs 1,000 fine will be imposed on households and Rs 5,000 on traders if larvae breeding grounds are found on their premises.

13th August 2023

Office of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC). (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Intensifying its drive against illegal posters, hoarding and littering, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday imposed fine of over Rs 2 lakh on violators and registered two FIRs in the last 48 hours.

BMC officials said an FIR was lodged and Rs 50,000 penalty imposed on opera (jatra) party Sri Biswa Darbar for allegedly pasting unauthorised banners, posters and hoardings at many places spoiling the city’s landscape. Similarly, BMC officials said an FIR was lodged, while Rs 50,000 fine was slapped on Zee Sarthak TV for allegedly erecting hoardings and posters unauthorisedly at different locations in the city.

“Ola Electric Tech Pvt Ltd and Olive Cafe in Damana were slapped fine of Rs 50,000 each for dumping waste in open and polluting the environment. A shop in Soubhagya Nagar was also fined Rs 10,000 for littering,” said an official from the BMC.

This apart, a healthcare facility and a few other shops were penalised for poor sanitation and not following the two-dustbin norm, he said. With BMC intensifying its cleanliness drive across the city ahead of the Swachh Survekshan Mission, sources said the civic body has planned more such drives in the coming days.

BMC has also announced to launch random checking drives in residential and market areas to ascertain if households and traders are adopting adequate measures to destroy mosquito breeding grounds on their premises. As per BMC’s announcement, Rs 1,000 fine will be imposed on households and Rs 5,000 on traders if larvae breeding grounds are found on their premises.

