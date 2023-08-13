Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Three held in connection with job fraud racket in Odisha

The matter came to light after the complainant, lured by the offer of getting Rs 1,500 in cash per account for transactions relating to labour payment, shared the details of his bank account.

Published: 13th August 2023

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Cyber police arrested three persons in connection with a job fraud racket. The accused Rajesh Samantaray (38) of New Rajeev Colony in Haryana and Sandeep Kumar Bai (39), of Alva in Palapatana of Kendrapara, currently residing at Hitech Plaza in Sundarpada along with Raj Sinha (28), of Ashok Nagar, East Delhi, presently residing at Dream Home apartment, Sector-73 at Goutamboudh Nagar, UP used accounts of victims for illegal transactions.

The matter came to light after the complainant, lured by the offer of getting Rs 1,500 in cash per account for transactions relating to labour payment, shared the details of his bank account. Soon he suspected huge transactions have been made through his account and approached police from whom he came to know that his account has been marked ‘debit freeze’ by the Cyber police station due to illegal and suspicious online transactions.

Further investigation revealed the fraudsters induced people to share bank account details to utilise the amount earned from fake job racket.  Whatsapp chat history analysis of the accused revealed they sent job vacancy-related fake advertisements to job seekers finalising a deal of minimum Rs 40,000 for each selected candidates in advance. Seven mobile phones, 12 ATM cards, a laptop, smart speaker, four bank cheque books, three passbooks, Aadhaar, PAN and Voter ID Card along with Rs 30,000 in cash were seized from the accused.

