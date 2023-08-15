Home Cities Bhubaneswar

17 police medals from Odisha on 77th Independence Day

Additional SP, Biju Patnaik State Police Academy, Rabindra Nath Sathpathy has also been selected for President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

Sanjay Kumar

ADG (Modernisation) Sanjay Kumar (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  At least 17 police officers and personnel from Odisha have been selected for police medals on the 77th Independence Day. ADG (Modernisation) Sanjay Kumar, a 1997 batch IPS officer, has been selected for President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service. Kumar is currently serving as ADG (Law and Order) and ADG (Communications).  

Additional SP, Biju Patnaik State Police Academy, Rabindra Nath Sathpathy has also been selected for President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service. Eleven officers and personnel including 2004 batch IPS officer Deepak Kumar, who is currently posted as Northern Range IG, will be awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

This apart, four personnel including a commando of Special Operations Group, Suneel Kumar Bariha, will be awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry. DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal congratulated all the officers and personnel for receiving the honours. 

RAJ BHAVAN ‘AT HOME’ FUNCTION CANCELLED 

The ‘At Home’ function scheduled to be hosted by Governor Ganeshi Lal on Independence Day has been cancelled. While no reason was cited for the cancellation of the function, official sources said it was done due to unavoidable circumstances.

“Due to unavoidable circumstances, the AT-HOME Function at Raj Bhavan proposed to be held on August 15, 2023, has been cancelled,” an announcement in the official Twitter handle of the Governor said on Monday

