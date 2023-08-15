Is Vaishnaw going to contest LS polls from Balasore? 

Bijoy Pradhan By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With speculations rife that two Union ministers from the state are among the 12 Rajya Sabha MPs identified by the BJP leadership to contest the next Lok Sabha elections, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said his future role in public life will be decided by the party.

Amid widespread rumours that the central leadership of the BJP is planning to field Vaishnaw from Balasore and Dharmendra Pradhan from Dhenkanal seats respectively, the Railway minister said he has no idea on it as he has not yet been informed by the party. “I have no information (about contesting the next Lok Sabha elections). I am a disciplined soldier of the party. I am doing whatever job is assigned to me. Right now my hands are full. What my role will be in public life in future will be decided by my party,” Vaishnaw said, talking to The New Indian Express on Sunday.

He hastened to add ‘Nana’ (as Pratap Chandra Sarangi is popularly called), the sitting MP from Balasore, is quite popular among the electorate. Understandably, this guarded response of Vaishnaw came at a time when he is fully aware of the survey conducted by the party in all parliamentary constituencies of the state and the chances of sitting MPs including Sarangi retaining the seats in the next general elections.

The central leadership of the party is not happy with Sarangi as is evident with the fact that he was dropped from the Union cabinet for his poor show as a minister of state for animal husbandry, dairying and fisheries and micro, small and medium enterprises.

There are talks within the state BJP that Sarangi may not be repeated as his popularity has waned for his insignificant performance in the constituency in the last four years. Besides, he has lost the backing of the RSS which had run a social media campaign to make him a minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A former IAS officer of the Odisha cadre, Vaishnaw served as the district collector of Balasore and was popular among the people of the coastal district for his excellent work after the super cyclone struck the state in 1999. Not only the people of Balasore but the entire nation including his bitter critics who wanted his scalp after the Bahanaga train tragedy saw his grit as the railway minister in rescue and restoration operations.

In a recent statement, senior BJP leader Prithviraj Harichandan confirmed that both Vaishnaw and Pradhan will contest the next Lok Sabha elections. He, however, did not specify the seats.

