No truck with BJD for next elections, says BJP National spokesperson

The MP said the state government has not yet made any such request to the Election Commission and theCcentral government is also not aware of it.

Published: 15th August 2023 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2023 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Aparajita Sarangi

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: National spokesperson of BJP and Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi on Monday ruled out the possibility of any alliance with the ruling regional party.

Responding to queries from media persons, Sarangi said, “There is no question of an electoral alliance with the BJD. The two parties will fight against each other in the next elections.” She said union ministers Bhupender Yadav and Arjun Munda have already clarified on the issue during their visit to the state. There should not be any further confusion on it.

Dispelling the confusion that arose after the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Odisha and his meeting with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Sarangi said, “Shah has categorically told us to expose the shortcomings of the BJD government in governance and delivery of services to the people in the last 23 years.”

Asserting the BJP is fully ready to fight the elections anytime, the BJP MP said over 18 crore party workers are working across the country round-the-year and the party is always battle ready. On the likelihood of early polls in the state, Sarangi sought to know why the BJD is interested to advance the elections when it has got the mandate for a full five-year term. The party should go to the people and show its performance report to them before going to polls, she said. 

The MP said the state government has not yet made any such request to the Election Commission and the central government is also not aware of it. It is for the commission to decide when to hold the elections at its convenience, she said.

Responding to Sarangi, BJD MLA Parshuram Dhada said, “I don’t know when the state government announced early polls and from where she (Sarangi) got this information. Advancing elections is nothing new. Earlier, many states held their elections before schedule.”

