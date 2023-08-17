Delhi Metro Rail Corporation submits Bhubaneswar metro DPR to Odisha govt

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday submitted the detailed project report (DPR) of the Bhubaneswar metro rail project that will connect Biju Patnaik International Airport with Trisulia square in Cuttack and subsequently expanded to Khurda and Puri.

The DMRC after conducting traffic survey, geo-technical investigation, topographic survey, environmental and social impact assessments completed the DPR preparation and submitted it to the chief secretary PK Jena at a meeting held by Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).The state government had notified the BMRCL on August 3. The chief executive officer and general manager (administration) of the metro corporation have also been appointed.

As per the DPR, in the first phase, the metro rail will cover a distance of 26 km with 20 stations. The phase-I of metro rail project will cover Biju Patnaik airport, Capital hospital, Sishu Bhawan, Bapuji Nagar, Bhubaneswar railway station, Ram Mandir square, Vanivihar, Acharya Vihar square, Jaydev Vihar square, Xavier square, Rail Sadan, District Centre, Damana square, Patia square, KIIT square, Nandan Vihar, Raghunathpur, Nandankanan Zoological Pak, Phulapokhari and Trisulia Square, Cuttack. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had sanctioned the metro rail project on April 1, 2023 under the 5T mandate.

