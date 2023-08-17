Elderly woman found murdered  in Khandagiri Bari area of Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A 60-year-old woman was brutally murdered in Khandagiri Bari area of the city late on Tuesday. The victim, Mada Palei, was found with her throat slit while her daughter-in-law was lying unconscious by her side.

The incident took place in Bharatpur police limits where Mada was staying with her elder son Rabindra Palei. Mada’s younger son who was visiting her was the first to spot his mother lying in a pool of blood. Police said the younger son had gone to fetch medicines for Mada. Upon his return at around 8 pm, he found his mother’s throat slit and his sister-in-law unconscious.

The victim’s daughter though pointed fingers at her sister-in-law. “The neighbours had seen my sister-in-law closing the door of the house. Since no one else was present in the house, we suspect she killed my mother,” she told The New Indian Express.

A resident of Ganjam, Mada was attacked at her house in Bellaguntha in a purported robbery bid on July 1. She was admitted to a hospital here and discharged around eight days back. Her elder son’s wife Baishakhi had arrived here to look after her.

“The victim’s elder son Rabindra works as a driver and was out on work on the day of the incident. A case of murder has been registered,” said a police officer.

BHUBANESWAR: A 60-year-old woman was brutally murdered in Khandagiri Bari area of the city late on Tuesday. The victim, Mada Palei, was found with her throat slit while her daughter-in-law was lying unconscious by her side. The incident took place in Bharatpur police limits where Mada was staying with her elder son Rabindra Palei. Mada’s younger son who was visiting her was the first to spot his mother lying in a pool of blood. Police said the younger son had gone to fetch medicines for Mada. Upon his return at around 8 pm, he found his mother’s throat slit and his sister-in-law unconscious. The victim’s daughter though pointed fingers at her sister-in-law. “The neighbours had seen my sister-in-law closing the door of the house. Since no one else was present in the house, we suspect she killed my mother,” she told The New Indian Express. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A resident of Ganjam, Mada was attacked at her house in Bellaguntha in a purported robbery bid on July 1. She was admitted to a hospital here and discharged around eight days back. Her elder son’s wife Baishakhi had arrived here to look after her. “The victim’s elder son Rabindra works as a driver and was out on work on the day of the incident. A case of murder has been registered,” said a police officer.