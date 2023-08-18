Girl student’s death: Sarat Nayak suspended from BJD

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Fresh trouble seems to be mounting for Mahanga MLA Pratap Jena with close associate and former block chairman Sarat Nayak under scanner over trying to strike a deal to suppress the death of a Class X student. After the video in which the BJD leader Nayak is purportedly seen demanding Rs 70,000 for suppressing the girl’s death surfaced recently and went viral, the matter has been taken up by police for investigation. The Odisha State Commission for Women has also registered a suo motu case and directed SP, Cuttack to submit a report within 15 days. Meanwhile, with the issue kicking up a political storm, the BJD in a quick damage control mode suspended Nayak from the party on Thursday.

The Opposition BJP and Congress, though, trained guns on the MLA and former minister Pratap Jena over his association with Nayak. A BJP delegation led by state general secretary Lekhasri Samantsinghar met DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal on Wednesday and sought stringent action against culprits responsible for the girl’s death besides demanding the ‘suppressed’ facts on her mysterious death be revealed.

“Nayak, a close aide of Mahanga MLA Pratap Jena, is suspected to have a role in the murder of the witness in the sensitive Mahanga double murder case. He is also involved in suppressing the mysterious death of the student. We suspect it was an honour killing. The Mahanga MLA has been putting pressure to suppress the minor girl’s death case,” alleged district Mahila Morcha president Jajnaseni Jena who was a part of the saffron party delegation. The local unit of Congress has also threatened to gherao the Mahanga police station if they fail to solve the mysterious death of the student.

“In the audio clip, Nayak can be heard narrating the teacher concerned’s mother on how the case was suppressed, body cremated and ashes thrown into river while demanding Rs 70,000 for police and local media persons. He can also be heard taking the name of Pratap Jena. If police fails to bring the truth to light within seven days, we will gherao the police station,” said party leader Debendra Sahoo. The 15-year-old girl of Sukuapada village, who was studying in Class X at Gokan High School, allegedly had an affair with the sports teacher who was reportedly staying in their house on rent. When her parents came to know of their relationship, they ousted the teacher from their house.

The girl then stopped coming to school and was found dead under mysterious circumstances on June 18. A purported letter of the deceased, which has also gone viral, was addressed to her lover. It mentioned her father had poisoned her. “If I survive it would be because of you and if I die, do come to see me. Goodbye my love, my life,” read the letter.

A special police team headed by additional SP, Cuttack Krushna Prasad Patnaik on Thursday quizzed the PET of Goakan High School Anup Ray and his mother Bijaylaxmi at Cheliagarh village within Jagatsinghpur police limits to elicit more information in connection with the case. “We have recorded the statements of the teacher and his mother. The details will be shared later as an investigation is underway,” said Patnaik.

