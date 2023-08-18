Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha woman’s murder: Knife seized from crime scene

A knife has been seized from the spot and verification is on to ascertain if it was used to slit the throat of the victim, said an officer of Bharatpur police station.

Published: 18th August 2023 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2023 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

crime scene

Representational image (PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: City police have recovered a knife from the house where an elderly woman was found murdered on Tuesday evening. The victim, Mada Palei (60) was staying at her elder son Rabindra’s house in the Khandagiri Bari area along with her daughter-in-law for the last few days. Rabindra’s wife Baisakhi was also found unconscious on the spot and police suspect her role behind Mada’s murder.

A knife has been seized from the spot and verification is on to ascertain if it was used to slit the throat of the victim, said an officer of Bharatpur police station. Baisakhi has reportedly claimed before investigators that two persons barged into the house, killed Mada and then attempted to strangulate her too. Sources said when the police questioned locals, their version differed from Baisakhi. The locals said they did not see anyone entering Rabindra’s house when the incident took place.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Woman murder crime scene

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp