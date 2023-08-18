Odisha woman’s murder: Knife seized from crime scene

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: City police have recovered a knife from the house where an elderly woman was found murdered on Tuesday evening. The victim, Mada Palei (60) was staying at her elder son Rabindra’s house in the Khandagiri Bari area along with her daughter-in-law for the last few days. Rabindra’s wife Baisakhi was also found unconscious on the spot and police suspect her role behind Mada’s murder.

A knife has been seized from the spot and verification is on to ascertain if it was used to slit the throat of the victim, said an officer of Bharatpur police station. Baisakhi has reportedly claimed before investigators that two persons barged into the house, killed Mada and then attempted to strangulate her too. Sources said when the police questioned locals, their version differed from Baisakhi. The locals said they did not see anyone entering Rabindra’s house when the incident took place.

BHUBANESWAR: City police have recovered a knife from the house where an elderly woman was found murdered on Tuesday evening. The victim, Mada Palei (60) was staying at her elder son Rabindra’s house in the Khandagiri Bari area along with her daughter-in-law for the last few days. Rabindra’s wife Baisakhi was also found unconscious on the spot and police suspect her role behind Mada’s murder. A knife has been seized from the spot and verification is on to ascertain if it was used to slit the throat of the victim, said an officer of Bharatpur police station. Baisakhi has reportedly claimed before investigators that two persons barged into the house, killed Mada and then attempted to strangulate her too. Sources said when the police questioned locals, their version differed from Baisakhi. The locals said they did not see anyone entering Rabindra’s house when the incident took place.