RDE Bhubaneswar to probe students’ allegations

The colleges include BJB Autonomous College, Maharshi College of Natural Law and College of Basic Science and Humanities in Bhubaneswar.

Published: 18th August 2023 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2023 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Regional director of education (RDE) will initiate an inquiry into allegations of nonperformance levelled by students against faculty members of degree colleges. The Department of Higher Education on Thursday directed RDE-Bhubaneswar to visit the colleges and probe into the allegations against the faculty members.

In their feedback submitted to the department, students of several colleges functioning under RDE-Bhubaneswar had alleged a majority of faculty members are not following the rule of staying in the campuses for a minimum of seven hours and some are even coming to colleges drunk.

The colleges include BJB Autonomous College, Maharshi College of Natural Law and College of Basic Science and Humanities in Bhubaneswar. Students of 37 colleges - autonomous, government, non-government and private - had submitted their feedback to the department in the last one month. A senior official of the department said the allegations will be verified twice, once by the college principals and again by the RDE teams.

