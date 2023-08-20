CA attacked with sharp weapon over trivial dispute in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A chartered accountant was attacked with a sharp weapon by at least three miscreants on Friday night. The victim Kali Charan Sahoo (32) of Jagannath Nagar had visited a petrol pump in Rasulgarh on his two-wheeler when it collided with the miscreants' motorcycle at around 10.30 pm. It led to a heated exchange of words. The accused left the spot and later intercepted Sahoo at GGP Colony. The miscreants attacked Sahoo with a sharp weapon on his left hand and waist before fleeing.

“A case has been registered and an investigation launched. Efforts are on to nab the accused involved in the crime,” said an officer of Mancheswar police station. Miscreants visiting petrol pumps late at night under the influence of alcohol are common in the capital city. They often terrorise people and some of them even loot valuables, said a local. In another development, a police team was reportedly attacked by a group of miscreants in the Lingipur area within Dhauli police limits on Friday night.

The police received information that a few armed anti-socials had assembled in the area and were reportedly planning to commit robbery on the highway. During the raid, the goons attacked the police personnel. The police later overpowered them and took them in their custody. Four accused have been arrested while one of their associates is absconding. In another development, the Special Crime Unit arrested three drug peddlers in the city.

BHUBANESWAR: A chartered accountant was attacked with a sharp weapon by at least three miscreants on Friday night. The victim Kali Charan Sahoo (32) of Jagannath Nagar had visited a petrol pump in Rasulgarh on his two-wheeler when it collided with the miscreants' motorcycle at around 10.30 pm. It led to a heated exchange of words. The accused left the spot and later intercepted Sahoo at GGP Colony. The miscreants attacked Sahoo with a sharp weapon on his left hand and waist before fleeing. “A case has been registered and an investigation launched. Efforts are on to nab the accused involved in the crime,” said an officer of Mancheswar police station. Miscreants visiting petrol pumps late at night under the influence of alcohol are common in the capital city. They often terrorise people and some of them even loot valuables, said a local. In another development, a police team was reportedly attacked by a group of miscreants in the Lingipur area within Dhauli police limits on Friday night. The police received information that a few armed anti-socials had assembled in the area and were reportedly planning to commit robbery on the highway. During the raid, the goons attacked the police personnel. The police later overpowered them and took them in their custody. Four accused have been arrested while one of their associates is absconding. In another development, the Special Crime Unit arrested three drug peddlers in the city.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });