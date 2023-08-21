Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation extends deadline for wealth centre

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After missing the deadline to make a mega wealth centre operational in Palasuni area of the city by three months, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is now hoping to complete the project by October.

BMC commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange said work on the project is expected to be completed in the next two months. The civic body had planned to set up the mega wealth centre -- a micro composting centre (MCC) and material recovery facility (MRF)at Palasuni to meet the deadline of May, 2023 fixed for stopping the transport of garbage to Bhuasuni dump yard from the temporary transit station near Sainik School.

Accordingly, it had obtained a nod from the Housing and Urban Development department to come up with the project on 10-acre of land in Palasuni. It had also received NOC from the Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO) to utilise the land for the wealth centre. However, with the project yet to be completed, the civic body, which had to stop the transport of garbage to the Bhuasuni dump yard from May 2023, has now installed a huge trommel machine to ensure more solid waste is not piled up at Sainik School Temporary Transit Centre (TTS).

BMC officials said work on the mega wealth centre is going on in full swing and is expected to be completed within the timeline. After completion, it will be able to process up to 100 tonne of waste in the city daily.

Sources said waste from wards not having any MCCs will be brought to the Palasuni mega wealth centre for processing as BMC has constructed only around 34 MCCs at ward level for disposal of waste generated locally. The wealth centre will be set up using advanced technology to ensure foul smell emanating from waste during the time of processing is properly regulated.

