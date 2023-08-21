Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Big haul: Over 42 quintal ganja worth Rs 4 crore seized in Odisha's Gajapati

In a similar development, Golanthara police in Berhampur seized over 1,100 kg ganja on Saturday night.

During checking, police stopped the ganja-laden mini truck on National Highway-326 between Madhuramba and Luhagudi Kamalpur Chowk.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In one of the biggest contraband seizures in the state, Gajapati police seized a consignment of over 4,200 kg ganja worth around Rs 4 crore in the wee hours of Sunday. Sources said police had received information about the transportation of a huge quantity of ganja from the district and accordingly checkpoints were set up at various places. During checking, police stopped the ganja-laden mini truck on National Highway-326 between Madhuramba and Luhagudi Kamalpur Chowk.

While the driver and the helper managed to flee, police suspect at least one pilot vehicle was escorting the mini truck. The seized truck was found to have two different registration numbers. Initial investigation suggests the consignment was procured from Mahagudi within Adava police limits, said sources.

“The procurement point of ganja and its supposed delivery site is under verification. The truck’s front side registration number is of Odisha but the rear of West Bengal.  Police will request the RTO to share the exact details of the vehicle.  Efforts are on to identify all the forward and backward linkages behind the supply of the huge quantity of ganja. Further probe is underway to nab the accused”, said Gajapati SP Swathy S Kumar.

Police sources said ganja directly purchased from a farmer in the state, especially the southern region, costs between Rs 300 and Rs 1,000 per kg and the price goes up to Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 per kg in the capital city. The price touches a new high when it reaches the northern and western parts of the country.

Sources said ganja procured from Odisha is sold for a whopping Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 in places like Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan and others. In a similar development, Golanthara police in Berhampur seized over 1,100 kg of ganja on Saturday night. The contraband was being transported from  Srikakulam to Guwahati. Police have seized the truck and arrested its driver.

