Utkal varsity soon to open creche for its staff’s kids

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Utkal University will soon set up a daycare centre for the children of its employees, becoming the first state-run university to do so. Officials said the decision to open the facility has been taken to help its employees maintain a balance between their professional and parenthood requirements.

Children in the age group of six months to three years will be taken care of at the daycare centre. Initially, 10 to 15 children will be admitted to the creche. The kids will be looked after by well-trained creche workers who will also conduct age-appropriate activities for them.

The facility will remain open from 10.30 am to 4.30 pm on all working days except government holidays. Apart from toys and books, the creche will be equipped with nursing corners for new mothers, child-friendly toilets and age-appropriate play areas.

Officials said to make the facility sustainable, children of neighbouring areas will also be given admission to the centre. The facility, though, will not be free and the employees will have to pay a one-time registration fee of Rs 2,000 and monthly fees of Rs 3,500 to avail the facility.

