Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahy and two others charge-sheeted by JMFC court

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A court here on Monday framed charges against Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahy, Akash Pathak, son of former Indian Forest Service officer Abhay Kant Pathak, and one V Sarveswar Rao in connection with Tata Motors job scam case registered by Crime Branch (CB).

Sources said the JMFC court framed charges against the accused under sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 469, 471, and 120B of IPC and sections 66C and 66D of the IT Act. CB had registered a case in this connection in 2020 after receiving a complaint from Trilochan Mohanty, deputy general manager (ethics) of Tata Motors Limited (TML) in Jamshedpur.

Akash was accused of impersonating as MD (in charge) of the passenger vehicles division at Tata Motors. He had reportedly issued fake visiting cards mentioning he was a Tata Administrative Services official and vice-president (administration) at Tata Motors in Pune.

In the complaint, Trilochan mentioned Akash fraudulently used the logo of TML and Tata Group to cheat job aspirants. Akash in connivance with Pradeep and Sarveswar allegedly collected money from several youths on the promise of providing them jobs in Tata Motors.

