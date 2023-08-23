Long wait for testing, results at Capital hospital in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the dengue situation in Bhubaneswar worsening by the day, Capital Hospital - the premier government hospital of the city, is struggling to deal with a large number of patients owing to an inadequate number of beds.

While the number of suspects turning up for testing in the hospital on a daily basis has now reached around 700 and the number of admissions up to 10-15, the bed strength of the hospital’s dengue ward remains limited to 55.

The condition has turned so precarious that a severely infected patient had to be given platelets on the floor of the dengue ward recently. In view of the rush, many patients and their family members have been demanding an increase in bed strength for those infected with the disease. However, steps are yet to be taken in this regard.

Apart from an inadequate number of beds, long wait running into several hours to give samples and days of wait to get the results have worsened the misery of the dengue patients at the health facility. In the absence of dedicated counters, a large number of dengue suspects who turn up at the hospital to give samples in the designated testing facility and collect reports from the counter are forced to stand in queues for long hours. The hospital has two counters at the testing centre where patients register themselves to give samples at the sample collection centre.

However, with hundreds of suspects turning up for the test, the existing counters are providing highly insufficient leading to long queues. Patients are also complaining about the alleged delay in getting test reports. “It took around two hours for me to register and give my sample. I was told it will take at least two days to get the test results,” said Subham Jena, a student. Prabhat, a dengue suspect, said lack of seating arrangement is another major problem for patients waiting for their turn to give samples.

Though people are turning up in hundreds at the hospital, the sample collection centre has the capacity to seat just around two dozen people, he said. Dengue suspects said the health authorities should do something to reduce the long wait in queues. Besides, they said measures should be put in place to provide dengue reports within a day.

Capital Hospital director Dr Laxmidhar Sahoo attributed the long queues to high footfall for testing which at present remains around 700 to 750. He said the large number of tests is slightly delaying handing over of test results. However, steps are being taken to ensure test results are provided within 24 hours, Dr Sahoo said adding measures are already in place to cater to long queues at counters.

On patient management, the hospital director, said steps are being taken to provide proper treatment to the patients. He said the load on hospitals is expected to reduce in view of the opening of dengue wards in urban CHCs.

