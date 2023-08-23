Odisha government wakes up as Bhubaneswar loses sleep over dengue

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With Bhubaneswar emerging as a dengue hotspot, the Health Department on Tuesday stepped up measures for testing, treatment of patients and decongesting Capital Hospital, which is overwhelmed by patients affected by the disease.

The Directorate of Public Health has asked Capital Hospital authorities to add more beds in the designated dengue wards and make provisions for a separate counter for the collection of samples. “Besides, we are also opening 10-bed dengue wards in four urban CHCs in the city to decongest Capital Hospital. The UCHCs will also collect blood samples for testing. The number of beds in the hospitals can be increased if the situation warrants,” said Director of public health Dr Niranjan Mishra.

The designated dengue wards are being opened at Patia, Dumduma, Unit-IV and BMC Hospital where indoor facilities are available. Mild cases will be first managed at the urban CHCs and if the patient’s condition worsens or platelet count comes down, they will be shifted to Capital Hospital, informed Dr Mishra. Chaotic scenes were witnessed at Capital Hospital, which has been upgraded to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), as scores of dengue patients could be seen lying on the floor and corridor with wards running out of beds.

The hospital is overwhelmed with dengue patients as most of them are from the slums of the city and they cannot afford the high cost of hospitalisation and treatment at private hospitals, especially when blood transfusion is required. The hospital has opened two dengue wards with 55 beds. Health experts said dengue fever is not always fatal but in extreme cases patients might need a blood transfusion when platelets drop, to stabilise internal organs. “We have been urging people not to get admitted immediately after they test dengue positive. Dengue fever can be managed at home with the advice of doctors. They can come for admission if their condition deteriorates or platelet count drops,” said Dr Mishra.

Meanwhile, the state reported 117 more dengue cases in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 2,543. Khurda recorded the maximum 58 cases, 90 per cent of which were from Bhubaneswar, followed by 12 from Cuttack, 11 from Jagatsinghpur, eight from Balasore, six from Malkangiri and four from Mayurbhanj. Khurda registered this season’s highest number of 1,278 cases. Among other worst-hit districts, Puri recorded 232 cases, and Balasore, Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur reported 220, 165 and 130 cases respectively.

