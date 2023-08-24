Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Rs 40 crore to be spent on 429 periphery roads in Bhubaneswar

Pandian reviewed the ongoing development project at Jayadev Pitha and directed its completion as per project timelines.

Published: 24th August 2023 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2023 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Notes, Money, Currency

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has identified 429 connecting roads in the periphery areas of the capital city for upgradation at a cost of Rs 40 crore. 5T secretary VK Pandian who visited the periphery areas of the city on Wednesday held a discussion over the issue with district collector K Sudarsan Chakravarty. Pandian directed the officials to ensure road connectivity is improved to connect the upcoming colonies in view of the rapid expansion of the city. He directed the administration to take up the construction of small connecting roads on a priority basis.

Pandian reviewed the implementation of the improvement work of the Pattnaika-Delang-Khordha road at a cost of Rs 32 crore and Khurda-Jatni-Pipili road for Rs 21 crore. He also reviewed the ongoing railway over bridge work at Kudiary at a cost of Rs 105 crore.

The 5T secretary asked officials to ensure the ongoing mega pipe water supply projects being implemented at an expenditure of Rs 503 crore in Jatni, Khordha, Begunia, Balianta and Balipatana blocks are operationalised in phases from March, 2024. Pandian also reviewed the progress of in-stream storage structures at a cost of Rs 209 crore across the Kushabhadra river in Balianta block and across the Kuakhai river in Pandara Village near Bhubaneswar. The projects that will help promote pisciculture activities and also supply water to the BMC area, Balianta and Balipatna blocks, will be completed by June, 2024.

Pandian reviewed the ongoing development project at Jayadev Pitha and directed its completion as per project timelines. The project with an expenditure of Rs 7 crore includes an Interpretation centre, open-air theatre and public toilet complex. He also participated in the public grievance meetings at Jatni and Balianta.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Rs 40 crore 5T secretary VK Pandian periphery roads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp