Rs 40 crore to be spent on 429 periphery roads in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has identified 429 connecting roads in the periphery areas of the capital city for upgradation at a cost of Rs 40 crore. 5T secretary VK Pandian who visited the periphery areas of the city on Wednesday held a discussion over the issue with district collector K Sudarsan Chakravarty. Pandian directed the officials to ensure road connectivity is improved to connect the upcoming colonies in view of the rapid expansion of the city. He directed the administration to take up the construction of small connecting roads on a priority basis.

Pandian reviewed the implementation of the improvement work of the Pattnaika-Delang-Khordha road at a cost of Rs 32 crore and Khurda-Jatni-Pipili road for Rs 21 crore. He also reviewed the ongoing railway over bridge work at Kudiary at a cost of Rs 105 crore.

The 5T secretary asked officials to ensure the ongoing mega pipe water supply projects being implemented at an expenditure of Rs 503 crore in Jatni, Khordha, Begunia, Balianta and Balipatana blocks are operationalised in phases from March, 2024. Pandian also reviewed the progress of in-stream storage structures at a cost of Rs 209 crore across the Kushabhadra river in Balianta block and across the Kuakhai river in Pandara Village near Bhubaneswar. The projects that will help promote pisciculture activities and also supply water to the BMC area, Balianta and Balipatna blocks, will be completed by June, 2024.

Pandian reviewed the ongoing development project at Jayadev Pitha and directed its completion as per project timelines. The project with an expenditure of Rs 7 crore includes an Interpretation centre, open-air theatre and public toilet complex. He also participated in the public grievance meetings at Jatni and Balianta.

