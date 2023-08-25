CRUT to launch Mo Bus service in Odisha's Keonjhar soon

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The board of Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) on Wednesday announced to launch Mo Bus service in Keonjhar district for providing a convenient and affordable public transit system for the people in the mining belt.

At the board meeting chaired by Development Commissioner Anu Garg, it was decided to immediately start the service in the district. In alignment with the recently announced PM e-Bus Sewa scheme, CRUT has also envisioned plying e-bus service in key locations across Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Keonjhar and Sambalpur.

“This strategic move not only emphasises CRUT’s commitment towards environmental responsibility but also places Odisha at the forefront in embracing innovative and eco-friendly transportation alternatives,” Garg said.

The CRUT board also outlined a comprehensive infrastructure development plan including the construction of a modern bus depot at Naraj in Cuttack, a dedicated EV depot at Gadakana and a state-of-the-art bus depot at Pokhariput in Bhubaneswar.

It has also been decided to set up an EV charging station at the Ghatikia terminal in the city as well as other strategic locations like Chhatrapur, Gopalpur and Haladipadar in Ganjam and Modipada and Ainthapalli in Sambalpur.CRUT has allocated resources for repair, renovation and improvement of the bus terminal at Master Canteen here.

