‘Minor was killed by uncle for not sharing earnings’

Police’s initial investigation suggests the girl’s uncle Sukhlal wanted her to stay in his house and share her earnings with him.

Published: 25th August 2023 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2023 10:10 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The minor girl whose decomposed body was found in Nandan Vihar locality two weeks back was killed by her uncle, Bhubaneswar police said on Thursday. The police arrested the 29-year-old accused, Sukhlal Soy who allegedly smacked his niece’s head with a wooden bar after she refused to share her earnings with him, killing her on the spot on August 9. The 13-year-old victim’s parents had separated and there was no one to look after her. She used to work as a domestic help in Nandan Vihar Housing Board Colony to make ends meet.

Police’s initial investigation suggests the girl’s uncle Sukhlal wanted her to stay in his house and share her earnings with him. “The girl went to his uncle’s house on August 9 and a heated exchange broke out between them. The accused then hit her head with a wooden log and killed her on the spot,” an officer of Infocity police station said. Sukhlal then disposed the victim’s body on the same night with the help of his associate Narendra Singh, who has also been arrested. The police have seized the wooden log used in the crime.

