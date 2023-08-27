Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Minor irrigation potential in Odisha rose by over 37 per cent since 2017-18

As per census report on MI schemes, potential utilised during the period has improved by 54 pc

Published: 27th August 2023 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2023 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

The farmers have declared a crop holiday in Godavari delta due to delay in payments for paddy procured by the government and poor access to irrigation water through the existing canal system.

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Minor irrigation potential created in the state during the last five years has increased by 37.3 per cent while the irrigation potential utilised during the same period has improved by 54.7 per cent.

As per the census report on minor irrigation (MI) schemes released by the Ministry of Jal Shakti in New Delhi on Saturday, the irrigation potential created from minor irrigation structures in the state has increased from 13,72,742 hectares during the fifth MI census in 2017-18 to 18,84,244 hectare till the latest official count. Though there is a significant improvement in the utilisation of the potential created, it has not been fully utilised. 

Irrigation potential utilised during the fifth census was 7,76,806 hectares which has increased by 54.7 per cent to 12,01,595 hectares as per the latest count. “It is observed in the previous rounds of MI censuses that many ‘in use’ schemes were under-utilised due to various constraints. As per the sixth MI census, 1,41,735 (30.4 per cent) schemes out of 4,66,961 ‘in use’ schemes in Odisha are under-utilised due to several reasons. The remaining 69.4 per cent of schemes are functioning without any constraints,” the report said.

Of the 1,41,735 under-utilised schemes, 1,167,31 are groundwater schemes and 25,004 are surface water. Of the 5,10,581 MI projects reported in the state, 2,65,554 (52 per cent) are dug well followed by 63,899 (12.5 per cent) surface lift. There are 30,701 (6 per cent) surface flow, 46,550 (9.1 per cent) medium tube well, 42,443 (8.3 per cent) shallow tube well and 61,434 (12.1 per cent) deep tube well schemes.

The report further said 9,36,235 hectares of irrigation potential is created through groundwater schemes and 9,48,010 hectares through surface water schemes. The irrigation potential utilised is 6,17,213 hectares (65.9 per cent) and 5,84,382 hectares (61.6 per cent) for ground and surface water schemes respectively. 

Water distribution device

As per the 6 MI Census, the percentage share of MI schemes that distribute water through open water channels (unlined/kutcha) is 46.7 per cent (2,18,084) followed by 42.7 per cent (1,99,333) through the surface pipe. 

The water distribution devices used in the rest of the MI schemes are 4.6 per cent (21,440) open water channel (lined/pucca), 2.5 per cent (11,606) underground pipes, 0.9 per cent (4,108) sprinklers, 0.2 per cent (1,213) Drip and 2.4 per cent (11,177) others. 

Of the total MI projects, 4,61,116 schemes are functional. Around 49 per cent (2,25,986) of projects use electricity to lift water while 36.5 per cent (1,68,423) projects use diesel. The remaining 14.5 per cent (66,707) use energy generated through manual/animal, windmills, solar pumps and other devices.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Minor irrigation Ministry of Jal Shakti

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp