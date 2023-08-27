Minor irrigation potential in Odisha rose by over 37 per cent since 2017-18

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Minor irrigation potential created in the state during the last five years has increased by 37.3 per cent while the irrigation potential utilised during the same period has improved by 54.7 per cent.

As per the census report on minor irrigation (MI) schemes released by the Ministry of Jal Shakti in New Delhi on Saturday, the irrigation potential created from minor irrigation structures in the state has increased from 13,72,742 hectares during the fifth MI census in 2017-18 to 18,84,244 hectare till the latest official count. Though there is a significant improvement in the utilisation of the potential created, it has not been fully utilised.

Irrigation potential utilised during the fifth census was 7,76,806 hectares which has increased by 54.7 per cent to 12,01,595 hectares as per the latest count. “It is observed in the previous rounds of MI censuses that many ‘in use’ schemes were under-utilised due to various constraints. As per the sixth MI census, 1,41,735 (30.4 per cent) schemes out of 4,66,961 ‘in use’ schemes in Odisha are under-utilised due to several reasons. The remaining 69.4 per cent of schemes are functioning without any constraints,” the report said.

Of the 1,41,735 under-utilised schemes, 1,167,31 are groundwater schemes and 25,004 are surface water. Of the 5,10,581 MI projects reported in the state, 2,65,554 (52 per cent) are dug well followed by 63,899 (12.5 per cent) surface lift. There are 30,701 (6 per cent) surface flow, 46,550 (9.1 per cent) medium tube well, 42,443 (8.3 per cent) shallow tube well and 61,434 (12.1 per cent) deep tube well schemes.

The report further said 9,36,235 hectares of irrigation potential is created through groundwater schemes and 9,48,010 hectares through surface water schemes. The irrigation potential utilised is 6,17,213 hectares (65.9 per cent) and 5,84,382 hectares (61.6 per cent) for ground and surface water schemes respectively.

Water distribution device

As per the 6 MI Census, the percentage share of MI schemes that distribute water through open water channels (unlined/kutcha) is 46.7 per cent (2,18,084) followed by 42.7 per cent (1,99,333) through the surface pipe.

The water distribution devices used in the rest of the MI schemes are 4.6 per cent (21,440) open water channel (lined/pucca), 2.5 per cent (11,606) underground pipes, 0.9 per cent (4,108) sprinklers, 0.2 per cent (1,213) Drip and 2.4 per cent (11,177) others.

Of the total MI projects, 4,61,116 schemes are functional. Around 49 per cent (2,25,986) of projects use electricity to lift water while 36.5 per cent (1,68,423) projects use diesel. The remaining 14.5 per cent (66,707) use energy generated through manual/animal, windmills, solar pumps and other devices.

