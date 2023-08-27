Nandankanan Zoological Park plans night tour of nocturnal house for students in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) has planned to introduce a night tour programme for students to allow them to acquire practical knowledge on different nocturnal species.

The zoo authorities have submitted a proposal to the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) in this regard under a new master plan finalised by the state government recently. Sources said the zoo authorities have sought permission to keep the facility open for a specified period - 6 pm to 7 pm or 7 pm to 8 pm - for a section of visitors to visit the nocturnal enclosure.

Sharing the details, the zoo’s deputy director said the night-out programme will give youngsters the scope to experience the movement of nocturnal species. “It is an educational programme which will cater mainly to the students,” he said.

The zoo has an exclusive house for nocturnal species, created in 2015. Nocturnal species including pangolins and porcupines have been kept in the enclosure where the zoo management has created a twilight condition to provide an opportunity for visitors to know what such animals do in the darkness of the night. However, officials said under the master plan, the zoo has also decided to add more nocturnal species to the enclosures of the nocturnal house.

Forest department officials said several other measures including tunnel aquarium and a water bird aviary have been proposed under the master plan which was approved by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in June this year.

The first phase of the programme will be from 2023 to 2025 during which the zoo and its botanical garden will be developed, while the second phase will be from 2025 to 2028 during which the Chudanga forest area will be developed for a night safari and safari complex.

