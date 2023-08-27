Ruchi Prativa Samman to be conferred on September 2 in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Ruchi Prativa Foundation will host the 27th Ruchi Prativa Samman Samaroha-23 at the main auditorium of the Hall of Seven Pillars of Ravenshaw University here on September 2, 2023.

Ruchi Foodline, Odisha’s leading spice house on Saturday announced the name of awardees. Functionary of Indian corporate world and director, Aditya Birla Group Santrupt B Mishra, inventive IT entrepreneur and CEO of Reverie Language Technology, Bengaluru Arvind Pani, Obstetrics & Gynaecology specialist of international fame Dr Purna Chandra Mohapatra, promising sports personality Chinmayee Bhuyan, 2021 Odisha IAS Topper Jubin Mohapatra, ODRAF team, 2023 matriculation topper Sreeyashi Jena and CBSE Odisha topper Nishita Das will be conferred the Ruchi Desha Gourav-Samman, Ruchi Desha Jyoti -Samman, Ruchi Desha Seva Samman, Ruchi Barabati Samman, Ruchi Vidyasagar Samman, Ruchi Seva Jyoti Samman and Ruchi Pratibha Samman-2023 respectively.

Addressing media persons, MD of Ruchi Foodline and chairman of Ruchi Prativa Foundation Sarat Kumar Sahu expressed his gratitude to the people of Odisha for extending their love and support for the growth of Ruchi.

“It is our moral duty to pay off the debt of the people. To inspire and ignite the future generations we should celebrate the achievements of hardworking individuals. Ruchi Prativa Samman Ceremony is a giant stride towards this,” said director, Ruchi Arvind Sahu.

CUTTACK: Ruchi Prativa Foundation will host the 27th Ruchi Prativa Samman Samaroha-23 at the main auditorium of the Hall of Seven Pillars of Ravenshaw University here on September 2, 2023. Ruchi Foodline, Odisha’s leading spice house on Saturday announced the name of awardees. Functionary of Indian corporate world and director, Aditya Birla Group Santrupt B Mishra, inventive IT entrepreneur and CEO of Reverie Language Technology, Bengaluru Arvind Pani, Obstetrics & Gynaecology specialist of international fame Dr Purna Chandra Mohapatra, promising sports personality Chinmayee Bhuyan, 2021 Odisha IAS Topper Jubin Mohapatra, ODRAF team, 2023 matriculation topper Sreeyashi Jena and CBSE Odisha topper Nishita Das will be conferred the Ruchi Desha Gourav-Samman, Ruchi Desha Jyoti -Samman, Ruchi Desha Seva Samman, Ruchi Barabati Samman, Ruchi Vidyasagar Samman, Ruchi Seva Jyoti Samman and Ruchi Pratibha Samman-2023 respectively. Addressing media persons, MD of Ruchi Foodline and chairman of Ruchi Prativa Foundation Sarat Kumar Sahu expressed his gratitude to the people of Odisha for extending their love and support for the growth of Ruchi.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “It is our moral duty to pay off the debt of the people. To inspire and ignite the future generations we should celebrate the achievements of hardworking individuals. Ruchi Prativa Samman Ceremony is a giant stride towards this,” said director, Ruchi Arvind Sahu.