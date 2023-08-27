Six blocks of Cuttack district stare at drought

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: At least six districts of Cuttack are facing a drought-like situation owing to acute deficit rainfall in the last one week. As per rainfall data of the last seven days, Narasighpur, Tigiria, Tangi-Choudwar, Kantapada, Niali and Nischintakoili blocks have received 60 per cent less than normal rainfall. Niali block received the lowest 3 mm rainfall followed by 8 mm in Narasinghpur, 12 mm in Tangi-Choudwar, 23 mm in Tigiria, 24 mm in Nischintakoili and 39 mm in Kantapada.

This apart, four blocks have received inadequate rainfall. They are Damapada (47 mm), Cuttack Sadar (41 mm) Mahanga (36 mm) and Salepur (33 mm). While excess rainfall has been recorded in Badamba (65 mm), Athagarh (58 mm) and Baranga (60) received normal rainfall.

Chief district agriculture officer Sudam Charan Nayak said if it does not rain in the six acute deficit rainfall-hit districts in the next two weeks, it will create a problem for paddy farmers. Water is required for the growth of transplanted paddy saplings.

However, a majority of fields in the district are drying up due to a shortage of water. With canal water not reaching tail points, farmers are desperately waiting for rains. Of the total 1,85,122 hectares of paddy cultivated land in the district, kharif paddy has been cultivated on 1,23,525 hectares during the ongoing season.

Rain crisis

Six blocks have received acute deficit rainfall in last one week

Niali has received lowest 3 mm rain

Paddy cultivated on 1,23,525 ha land in the district

CUTTACK: At least six districts of Cuttack are facing a drought-like situation owing to acute deficit rainfall in the last one week. As per rainfall data of the last seven days, Narasighpur, Tigiria, Tangi-Choudwar, Kantapada, Niali and Nischintakoili blocks have received 60 per cent less than normal rainfall. Niali block received the lowest 3 mm rainfall followed by 8 mm in Narasinghpur, 12 mm in Tangi-Choudwar, 23 mm in Tigiria, 24 mm in Nischintakoili and 39 mm in Kantapada. This apart, four blocks have received inadequate rainfall. They are Damapada (47 mm), Cuttack Sadar (41 mm) Mahanga (36 mm) and Salepur (33 mm). While excess rainfall has been recorded in Badamba (65 mm), Athagarh (58 mm) and Baranga (60) received normal rainfall. Chief district agriculture officer Sudam Charan Nayak said if it does not rain in the six acute deficit rainfall-hit districts in the next two weeks, it will create a problem for paddy farmers. Water is required for the growth of transplanted paddy saplings.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); However, a majority of fields in the district are drying up due to a shortage of water. With canal water not reaching tail points, farmers are desperately waiting for rains. Of the total 1,85,122 hectares of paddy cultivated land in the district, kharif paddy has been cultivated on 1,23,525 hectares during the ongoing season. Rain crisis Six blocks have received acute deficit rainfall in last one week Niali has received lowest 3 mm rain Paddy cultivated on 1,23,525 ha land in the district