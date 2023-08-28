Dedicated dengue testing counter opened at Capital Hospital in Bhubaneshwar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the dengue caseload inching closer to 1,500 mark in the state capital, a dedicated counter for testing of the vector-borne disease has been opened at Capital Hospital. Capital Hospital director Dr Laxmidhar Sahoo said the counter was opened from Sunday for better crowd management in view of the large number of suspects coming to the hospital for testing. The dedicated counter for dengue testing will also help in addressing long queues, he said. Sources said around 600 suspects with vector-borne infections are thronging the hospital for testing on a daily basis. The figure crosses 750 on some days.

The director said the patient load of the hospital remains around 57, though the facility at present has 55 beds. Though the Health and Family Welfare Department has created dengue wards with 10 beds at Unit IV Hospital, Patia Urban CHC and Dumduma Urban CHC, people still prefer Capital Hospital for treatment due to which its beds remain fully occupied.

Meanwhile, around 30 cases were reported in the city on August 25, pushing the caseload to around 1,452, sources in the Health and Family Welfare department said. Health officials on the day advised people residing near the urban CHCs to visit the facilities first. An official from the department said two more testing centres have been planned at Patia CHC and IRC Village Urban PHC and they are likely to be made functional from this week.

With Acharya Vihar, Jayadev Vihar, Nayapalli, Bhimatangi, Unit IX, Unit VI and a number of other places remaining dengue hotspots, BMC is reaching out to residents, especially in slums, through its ‘Ghara Ghara Samparaka Abhiyan’ to create awareness on the killer disease. BMC officials said thousands of mosquito breeding grounds have been destroyed in different parts of the city to check the spread of the disease.

