Former Indian hockey team captain Prabodh Tirkey to join Congress

BHUBANESWAR: Former Indian hockey captain Prabodh Tirkey has decided to join Congress and contest the next Assembly election from the Talsara seat. Talking to The New Indian Express, Tirkey said that he will join Congress here in the presence of president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sarat Pattanayak and senior leaders.

Tirkey said he was deeply influenced by the work of Rahul Gandhi and thus decided to join the party. He said that he has also held discussion with the Odisha Congress leaders in this regard. In his early career, Prabodh was the national captain of sub-junior, junior and India-A teams, and finally became the India senior team captain. He played 135 international matches and was part of the Indian team which won the 2007 Asia Cup in Chennai. Tirkey was conferred the Ekalavya Puraskar and Biju Patnaik State Sports Award in 2001 and 2009 respectively.

Prabodh had recently participated in a demonstration at Talsara to highlight the problems of the area. Talsara, which was a Congress stronghold for more than two decades, had gone to BJP in the last election.The OPCC president welcomed the decision of Tirkey to join Congress. He said that several other former ministers and MLAs of rival political parties want to join Congress.

