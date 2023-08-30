Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Drive to shift stray dogs from NLUO campus begins

Published: 30th August 2023 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2023 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose | Krishnaraj

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Tuesday launched a special drive to relocate stray dogs from National Law University of Odisha (NLUO) campus. 

The move came after the Orissa High Court on Monday directed CMC commissioner to engage the city health officer for ensuring removal of dogs from the campus within 24 hours.

As city health officer Satyabrat Mohapatra is on medical leave, deputy commissioner (sanitation) Sanjibita Ray was assigned the responsibility. Accordingly, a special squad comprising eight staff rushed to NLUO early in the morning and started catching stray dogs on the campus.

On the request of CMC, authorities of NLUO had also deputed two faculty members Akshay Verma and Ankeeta Gupta who coordinated with the enforcement squad. “We could catch as many as seven dogs while two or three of them somehow managed to escape. All the seven dogs caught from the campus have been rehabilitated in the canine shelter at Sartol,” Ray said. 

CMC commissioner Nikhil Pawan Kalyan said acting on the direction of Orissa High Court, a special drive was conducted to curb the stray dog menace on NLUO premises. “We will submit a compliance report to the high court in this regard on Wednesday,” he said. 

The special squad also detected a small entry route near the main gate through which the stray dogs were sneaking into the university campus. The hole also been closed, informed an official of NLUO. 

A division bench of Orissa High Court comprising Chief Justice Subhasis Talapatra and Justice Savitri Ratho had issued the order on a PIL filed by NLUO demanding removal of stray dogs from the campus as they were causing threat to life of Aditya Ray Choudhury, a first year student who suffers from cerebral palsy and 65 pc disability. 

Aditya was chased by the stray dogs around 15 times and detained seven times during the last one month. Since then, he has been suffering from acute anxiety and unstable blood pressure. While his physical and mental health has been severely affected, he was admitted to the hospital on August 27 for his unstable blood pressure, the PIL had alleged.

TAGS
Cuttack Municipal Corporation National Law University of Odisha Stray dogs

