ECI team to visit Odisha on Sep 13 amid early poll talks   

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amidst talks of an early election, a team from the Election Commission of India (ECI) is scheduled to visit Odisha on September 13 to review the poll preparedness in the state. The ECI team will hold review of all poll-related issues with the district collectors on the day.

Chief electoral officer (CEO) Nikunja Bihari Dhal told mediapersons that Odisha has received electronic voting machines (EVMs) as per the requirement along with voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPATs) for nine districts. All the EVMs and VVPATs will be examined from October 1 to November 15, he said.

Dhal said the state’s preparedness has nothing to do with early election. “We need to procure materials, train manpower and manually print documents. We usually start preparations at the right time. Our preparations have nothing to do with early election in Odisha,” he added.

The CEO, however, informed that election can be held in Odisha only after November 15. Sources said that the state Assembly will also have to dissolved for an early election. Election can be conducted within six months from the date of dissolution of the Assembly. But till now there is no word from the state government on this. The schedule of monsoon session of the Assembly is also yet to be announced.

But all the three main political parties of the state maintained that they are prepared for election. Former minister Dibya Shankar Mishra said that BJD is always prepared for an early election. BJP MLA Mukesh Mahaling said that the saffron party was already in state of preparedness. It is a continuous process for the BJP to organise various programmes from booth to mandal level, he said.

President of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Sarat Pattanayak said the party is ready for election whenever it will be held.

