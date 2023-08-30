Medico-legal centre at Capital hospital

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In an attempt to provide a robust support system to citizens and police, a medico-legal facilitation centre was inaugurated at Capital Hospital on Monday.

The centre will help the police to coordinate with doctors. It will also help them to obtain, keep records and collect injury/postmortem reports and medical opinions of various cases.

The centre will assist the family members of a deceased to complete the legal processes and documentation at the earliest. It will also provide assistance to obtain medical opinions in cases where a person sustains injuries so that he/she is able to avail insurance claims and complete other legal processes without any delay.

A special software has been developed to manage and monitor the activities which will help police collect data regarding pending medico-legal cases and time taken for various other activities. A reception desk, waiting hall and three counters have also been opened.

