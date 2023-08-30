Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Medico-legal centre at Capital hospital

The centre will help the police to coordinate with doctors. It will also help them to obtain, keep records and collect injury/postmortem reports and medical opinions of various cases.

Published: 30th August 2023 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2023 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Capital Hospital building

Capital Hospital (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In an attempt to provide a robust support system to citizens and police, a medico-legal facilitation centre was inaugurated at Capital Hospital on Monday. 

The centre will help the police to coordinate with doctors. It will also help them to obtain, keep records and collect injury/postmortem reports and medical opinions of various cases.

The centre will assist the family members of a deceased to complete the legal processes and documentation at the earliest. It will also provide assistance to obtain medical opinions in cases where a person sustains injuries so that he/she is able to avail insurance claims and complete other legal processes without any delay. 

A special software has been developed to manage and monitor the activities which will help police collect data regarding pending medico-legal cases and time taken for various other activities. A reception desk, waiting hall and three counters have also been opened.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
medico-legal facilitation centre Capital Hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp