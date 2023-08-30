Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha Congress plans big joining event on September 5

OPCC chief Sarat Pattanayak along with other leaders. (Photo| Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) will organise a ‘mishran parba’ (joining ceremony) on September 5 here to induct several former ministers and ex-MLAs from rival political parties and retired bureaucrats to the party. 

Speaking to The New Indian Express, OPCC president Sarat Pattanayak said the joining ceremony will be held in presence of national leaders. “The party is also planning to organise a rally on this occasion,” he said. 

Pattanayak said the visit of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in September has already been finalised and dates will be fixed. Besides, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. are likely to visit the state in October.

He said several prominent personalities including former chief minister Giridhar Gamang, former MPs Hema Gamang, Jayaram Pangi and former national Indian hockey captain Prabodh Tirkey will be inducted to the party or felicitated at the meeting.

